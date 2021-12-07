Watch
Government employees in Baltimore will receive payment for being fully vaccinated

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 13:42:26-05

BALTIMORE — Government employees in Baltimore City will have more of an incentive to get vaccinated.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and City Administrator Christopher Shorter announced that the City has authorized a one-time payment of $1,000 to fully vaccinated municipal employees. who are vaccinated by January 14, 2022. Those who are fully vaccinated in accordance to city protocol will receive the incentive payment and those who are not must submit to weekly testing.

“This incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our employees and our residents. We are still in a pandemic. People are still losing their lives and getting seriously ill because they are not vaccinated,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to thank all of our employees who have already uploaded their vaccination status, and to all of our workers who haven’t received their vaccine yet, now is the best time to do so.”

Employees who do not upload their vaccination status and do not comply with the City’s weekly testing option will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.

