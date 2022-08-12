Gov. Hogan makes appearance at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made an appearance at the Iowa State Fair Thursday.

It's sparking speculation that he may make a run for President in 2024. The state is often one of the first places presidential hopefuls go during campaign season, because Iowa is the first to hold caucuses for the election.

Governor Hogan flipped burgers, took pictures and met with people in Des Moines alongside Republican colleague, Governor Kim Reynolds.

According to our affiliate WJLA, he deflected only slightly when asked if this means he's in the running.

"I'm not running for President today. I've said I'm going to finish being governor until next January," said Gov. Hogan.

Gov. Hogan also visited with law enforcement in the area, meeting first responders and talking to emergency crews about public safety.

In between the questions, Governor Hogan got to try Iowa's famous pork chop, tweeting that it lives up to the hype.

Got to say, the pork chop at the Iowa fair lives up to the hype! pic.twitter.com/QdSllGlYD2 — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) August 11, 2022

More than one million Iowans attend the state fair every year.

This all comes after a two-day visit to New Hampshire last month, another hot spot for presidential candidates.