Gov. Hogan delivers final State of the State address

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan highlighted his administration's response to COVID-19 and other key issues in his final State of the State address.
Hogan delivered the speech from the Old Senate Chamber, where General George Washington came before Congress to resign his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in 1783.
In addition to the pandemic, the governor discussed violent crime, tax relief and the need for bipartisanship during the legislative session. You can watch the full speech here.
Maryland's Democratic Party responded to Hogan's address:
"Larry Hogan didn’t tell the truth about his record: he’s badly mismanaged our state’s response to the COVID pandemic, tried to slash funding for schools and public safety, and is embroiled in a series of escalating scandals. As State Senator Will Smith said tonight: under Hogan, the Health Department failed to effectively help Marylanders who needed accurate information and timely assistance during this pandemic, our schools have gone from 1st to 10th in the nation, his administration's chronic underfunding and understaffing resulted in less efficient and less responsive government, the state has botched investments in public transportation and the core functions of government have failed – all while Hogan refused to even visit the Democratic Legislature to work on these issues. At every turn, Hogan has shown he only cares about looking out for his own self-serving political agenda, and tonight was no exception."
Maryland Democratic Party