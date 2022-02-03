Gov. Hogan delivers final State of the State address

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan highlighted his administration's response to COVID-19 and other key issues in his final State of the State address.

Hogan delivered the speech from the Old Senate Chamber, where General George Washington came before Congress to resign his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in 1783.

In addition to the pandemic, the governor discussed violent crime, tax relief and the need for bipartisanship during the legislative session. You can watch the full speech here.

Maryland's Democratic Party responded to Hogan's address: