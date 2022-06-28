Goucher Poll: Gubernatorial primary contests highly competitive

BALTIMORE — The primary election in Maryland is three weeks away. There's a new poll showing just how close the gubernatorial races are.

According to a new Goucher Poll, a lot of voters are still not sure who they would pick. Here's what Democratic voters who were surveyed said:



35% of likely Democratic voters who were surveyed said they are undecided.

63% could change their mind

Third of voters polled set on their choice

16% Peter Franchot

14% Wes Moore

14% Tom Perez

5% Doug Gansler

4% John King

2% Jon Baron

2% Ashwani Jain

As for the Republican voters surveyed, here's what they said about their candidates:



44% undecided

47% could change their mind

25% Dan Cox

22% Kelly Schulz

Democratic voters surveyed were told that Dan Cox was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Kelly Schulz was endorsed by Governor Larry Hogan. Here's what they said when asked who they would vote for in a general election:

84% would not consider voting for Cox

9% would vote for Cox

49% would not consider voting for Schulz

23% would consider

11% "it depends"

You can read the rest of the poll results by clicking here.