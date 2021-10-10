Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Glen Burnie motorcycle accident leaves two injured, one in critical condition

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
victorass88
<p>Crashed Motorcycle</p>
Motorcyclists dies in crash with SUV in St. Mary's County
Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:10:26-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md — An investigation is underway after a motorcycle accident occurred early this morning.

At approximately 02:03 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to Solley Road and Steens Hill Drive for a reported motorcycle crash of a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic. The driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Solley Road approaching Steens Hill Drive when the driver lost control and went down on the roadway. The driver and the female passenger were ejected from the vehicle and the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

42-year-old Leigh Ann Dunn who was the passenger in the accident was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

As the Traffic Safety Section continues to investigate the accident, the primary cause of this crash has been identified as a driver error.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019