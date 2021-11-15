Watch
Giant gives back for the holidays, donates 1,000 turkeys to the Maryland Food Bank

Giant Food donating turkeys to the Maryland Food Bank
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 15, 2021
BALTIMORE — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Giant looks to feed families across the state during the holidays with their latest community service initiative.

The Giant Food store at 4624 Edmondson Ave in Baltimore partnered with the Maryland food bank to celebrate the ‘Lend a Hand for Hunger’ campaign where the store donated 1,000 turkeys. The donation was part of Giant’s contributions to five area Feeding America food banks for a total of 6,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region. This is an annual donation that runs from October 29th to Thanksgiving Day and other food banks across the region receive donations such as the Capital Area Food Bank, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, and Food Bank of Delaware.

During the campaign, Giant customers can donate $1, $3, $5 or roundup their change to the nearest dollar at checkout, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the local Feeding America food banks.

