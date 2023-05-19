Getting homes in Baltimore connected

An education campaign is underway to get help people in Baltimore City "Bmore Connected".

The goal is to educate the community on opportunities, provided by the Federal Government, for affordable access to broadband service and internet service-connected devices.

“High-speed home internet allows Baltimore residents to send their children to school and access healthcare, job training, critical government services, and work remotely,’’ said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “My administration is committed to closing the broadband affordability gap so that every resident has equal access to the opportunities of the digital age.”

The education campaign is centered around the Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP) from the FCC.

Through ACP, the government pays up to $30/month directly to the internet service provider (ISP) of households enrolled in the program. In addition, the program provides a one-time discount of up to $100 toward purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet through a participating provider.

Households wanting access to the reduced rates have to meet at least one of the criteria: income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, participation in assistance programs, and/or is approved for benefits of a free or reduced lunch program.

The Bmore Connected campaign through the Baltimore City Office of Information & Technology’s (BCIT) Office of Broadband & Digital Equity (BDE). Grants from The Abell Foundation and the American Rescue Plan Act, managed by the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs, fund this community outreach and awareness initiative.

