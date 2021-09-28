Watch
GBMC Health Partners vaccinating patients

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 28, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — Flu season is here.

GBMC Health Partners is working to get their primary care patients vaccinated.

They're holding drive-thru flu vaccinations clinics for primary and specialty care patients at Farmhouse Hill on the GBMC medical campus.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, doctors say it’s important to get a flu vaccine to reduce the spread.

"We don't want people to end up in the emergency room because they're sick with flu,” said Clinical and Administration Training Assistant Angelica Holloway. “We do want you to still get vaccinated. It is OK to get your COVID vaccine and your flu shot."

The drive-thru vaccination program is open to all GBMC Health Partners patients six years old and up.

Vaccines are free. Appointments are required. Patients must wear a mask and bring their insurance card and a photo ID.

GBMC will be holding another clinic on Wednesday, September 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

