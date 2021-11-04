Watch
Gavin Buckley wins second term for Annapolis mayor

After Steven Strawn conceded the mayors race Buckley will serve a second term as Annapolis mayor.
Mayor Gavin Buckley Wins Second Term
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 20:07:00-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md — After Steven Strawn conceded the mayors race Buckley will serve a second term as Annapolis mayor.

“Earlier this evening, I received a gracious concession call from Steven Strawn, my Republican challenger for the Mayor’s race, said Buckley. I
thank Steven for his willingness to step forward to serve. It is now time for our community to come together to best serve the needs of the residents of our wonderful City of Annapolis. I thank the voters for entrusting me to lead the City in a second term. I look forward to serving over the next four years and turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s successes."

Buckley's first term as mayor began back in 2017.

