Fulfillment center opening in Cecil County hiring 500 full-time and part-time workers

NORTH EAST, Md. — Retail technology company, Radial, is opening a new fulfillment center in North East and is looking to hire 500 full-time and part-time workers.

The 716,490 square foot facility marks the first Radial fulfillment center in the Maryland area.

Online shopping has increased during the pandemic and Radial says the facility will serve the growing demand from retailers and brands.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping, resulting in a pivot to omnichannel fulfillment capabilities to remain competitive in the new environment. As ecommerce continues to be the preferred channel for most consumers, numerous brands such as Godiva, Puma and Tom Ford, turned to Radial due to its ability to scale and support high-demand periods.

The company has 25 fulfillment centers across the world that use robotic assistants.

Radial's customer research shows that 65% of shoppers plan to either increase or spend the same on online purchases during the holidays this year compared to last year.

Radial is currently hiring more than 100 full-time employees for roles in management and supporting facilities to serve the North East site location.

The company is also looking to bring on approximately 400 seasonal workers for the holiday season. Seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders - including picking, sorting, packing, and shipping - all in a fun team environment leveraging cutting-edge technology.