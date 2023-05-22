Free Honeygrow lunch and dinner

A new Honeygrow location is opening in Maryland this week, and they’re giving you a chance to try their food for free.

The fast-growing casual restaurant is opening its fourth location in Anne Arundel County. They will be located not far from the mall on Arundel Mills Boulevard.

Honeygrow will officially open their new location to the public starting tomorrow but today, you have a free chance to try them for lunch or dinner.

You must register to participate, and you must do it fast! Already, 8 out of 10 timeslots are booked.

Reservations for dinner are sold out however lunch is still available for two time slots.

You can make your reservation here and view their menu here.