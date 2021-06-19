Peace Team Barbershop in Baltimore City is offering free haircuts for Dads this Father's Day weekend. Beginning at 7AM, The first thirty Fathers that show up on Saturday and Sunday will receive free haircuts.

The barbershop located on West Belvedere avenue is sponsoring the event with the Black Community Action Coalition, Jumoke inc., Restoring the Village and Radio on Fire.

The organizer Angie Winder says the event is partly in honor of her dad who passed away in 2015.

“He cut hair at this barbershop. He always said if you make people look good on the outside, they will feel better on the inside… A lot of times I hear fathers say oh no one does anything for us. I think it just really makes someone feel good to know they can come here and be less stressed and come in for a free haircut " said Winder.

Spread the word and invite the Fathers in your life to come out for a free hair cut.

