Man in Frederick allegedly held at gun point, says he was robbed of $2,500

FREDERICK, Md — Multiple suspects wanted for burglary after a home invasion in Frederick County.

At 11 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, officers arrived in the 9000 block of Allington Manor Circle West in Kingsbrook, Ballenger Creek, for a call of a home invasion and robbery.

The victim said several masked men entered his home and held him at gunpoint in the kitchen while other suspects rummaged through the upstairs.

He said the men stole several pairs of shoes, several watches, and approximately $100 in cash. The masked men left the area in a white vehicle and drove away with $2,500 worth of stolen merchandise.

There is no other information on the suspects. If anyone has information call FCSO Detective Crane at 301-600-3733. You can also report this anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.