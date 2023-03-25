Watch Now
Frederick County Deputies recover 17 catalytic converters after call for theft in progress

Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 09:29:23-04

Thursday, March 23, deputies in Frederick County were called for a theft in progress at Beckley's Camping shop
located at 11110 Angleberger Road, Thurmont.

According to a post on the Frederick County Sheriff's Facebook page, the caller said the person was taking catalytic converters and had fled the scene.

Deputies found Eric Lindsay of Washington, D.C., walking along Hessong Bridge Road, in Thurmont. Lindsay attempted to flee as the deputies tried to place him in custody. He was quickly apprehended and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Approximately 17 catalytic converters were recovered with a value of approximately $59,000.

Lindsay faces several charges including theft, malicious destruction of property, and resisting/interfering with an arrest.

