Former Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Fans in Baltimore who still love Joe Flacco can root for him this week as he'll make his first start of the season.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the former Ravens QB has been given the green light by Jets head coach Robert Saleh as the Jets prepare for their match up against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.



Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins in Week 11. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/f0joa1zi5F — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2021

Coach Saleh spoke with reporters and talked about Flacco's experience against heavy blitz defenses like Miami's and that he feels comfortable going with the 36-year-old veteran. The Jets traded a sixth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Joe Flacco weeks ago after rookie QB Zach Wilson suffered an injury.