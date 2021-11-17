Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Former Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Dolphins

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Al Bello
<p>EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 16: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)</p>
Joe Flacco expected to start season opener
Posted at 12:45 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 12:45:59-05

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Fans in Baltimore who still love Joe Flacco can root for him this week as he'll make his first start of the season.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the former Ravens QB has been given the green light by Jets head coach Robert Saleh as the Jets prepare for their match up against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Coach Saleh spoke with reporters and talked about Flacco's experience against heavy blitz defenses like Miami's and that he feels comfortable going with the 36-year-old veteran. The Jets traded a sixth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Joe Flacco weeks ago after rookie QB Zach Wilson suffered an injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019