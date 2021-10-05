Former priest pleads guilty to coercion and enticement of minor

BALTIMORE — A former priest pleads guilty in court for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

65-year-old Fernando Cristancho of Bel Air pleaded guilty yesterday to coercion and enticement of a minor who he met through the church to engage in illegal sexual activity. Cristancho also admitted that he produced nude images of four other minor victims.

The victim in this case was 11, 12, and 13 years old at the time of the offenses against him and would spend time with Cristancho outside of church not long after he arrived at St. Ignatius in 1999.

Cristancho would complain of a bad back and ask the victim for back rubs. Cristancho offered the victim alcohol, dinner, and even kissed him as if they were in a romantic relationship and told him that he loved him. Cristancho also showed the victim pornography including movies of sex acts between males suggesting they do the same sexual activities.

In the summer of 2002, Cristancho invited himself to attend the victim's family’s camping trip and arranged to sleep next to the victim in a tent. Cristancho arranged to assist and spend the weekend on a regular basis. It was during these weekends that Cristancho sexually abused the victim and this happened from 2002 through at least Fall 2003.

In September 2017, Cristancho went to a retail pharmacy to use the store’s photo printing equipment. While assisting Cristancho, a store employee observed some of the images on Cristancho’s iPhone, including several photos of naked children and an image of what appeared to be a bite mark on a young boy’s buttocks. The employee made a report to police. Law enforcement initiated an investigation, and a search warrant was executed at Cristancho’s residence on September 19, 2017. During the search warrant, investigators seized various digital devices, including an iPhone 6s. A subsequent forensic examination of the phone recovered nude photos and videos of four other minor victims, with most of the images being recorded when the victims were less than five years old.

Cristancho and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Cristancho will be sentenced to between 10 years and 25 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander has scheduled sentencing for December 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. As part of his plea agreement, upon his release from prison, Cristancho must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.