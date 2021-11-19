Former football coach facing charges for production of child pornography

GREENBELT, Md — A former football coach from Owing Mills is facing charges for five counts of production of child pornography involving two minor victims.

51-year-old Moshe Michael Imel has been indicted and will have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at a later date. Imel remains detained on separate State charges. According to the five-count indictment, Imel persuaded, enticed and coerced the victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce images documenting the sexually explicit conduct. If convicted, Imel faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each of the five counts of production of child pornography.

Law enforcement believes there may be other victims and they want you to contact the HSI's tip line at 866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators.