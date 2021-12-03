Fleeing motorist receives maximum sentence after deadly hit and run attempt

ANNAPOLIS, Md — A fleeing motorist will now serve time behind bars after a hit and run attempt left a passenger dead.

53-year-old David Bogdanowicz of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration for one count of first degree assault on Anne Arundel County Detective Kenneth Edmonds, one count of manslaughter in the death of his passenger, Jennifer Patterson, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bogdanowicz plead guilty to the crime on September 7, and he also was wanted on several outstanding warrants for violation of probation, assault and trespassing.

“The defendant attacked a police officer and fatally injured his passenger is ‘a substantial risk to public safety,’ as Judge Asti said during the sentencing. Because of that, he was sentenced to the maximum for his crimes. I would like to thank Det. Edmonds for his courageous service to our county and it’s my hope that the loved ones of Ms. Patterson are able to find a level of solace after this sentence,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

At the time of the incident Bogdanowicz was found with a stolen truck on Church Street and Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn. Bogdanowicz attempted to flee the scene despite multiple commands to stop. During the short chase, Jennifer Patterson was severely injured and was eventually treated by medical personnel before she later died. Following the chase, Bogdanowicz was spotted hiding behind a parked vehicle and was taken into custody.