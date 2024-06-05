First heat death of 2024 reported in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY — The first heat death of 2024 has been reported in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The deceased is a 59-year-old male living in Prince Georges County. No other information on the man was given.

Maryland had nine heat-related deaths in 2023.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the 2024 season,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “As we experience more hot days in Maryland this summer, this tragedy reminds us to take the necessary steps to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family, friends, and neighbors who may be particularly vulnerable to heat, including young children, senior citizens and people with chronic diseases.”

The Maryland Department of Health encourages use of the following tips to help cope with extreme heat:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, and take breaks if necessary

Warning signs of heat related illnesses include heat stroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion.

Never leave children or pets in a hot car - even with the windows cracked. Temperatures in cars can reach over 100 degrees on a 80-degree day.

Residents in need of a cooling center are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county and ZIP code to get information about cooling center locations and hours of operations.

Marylanders can also find more information on the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat webpage, which includes information about heat-related illnesses and tips for staying safe. Fact sheets in English and eight other languages can also be downloaded there.