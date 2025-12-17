Fire safety experts warn of dry Christmas tree dangers this holiday season

Fire safety experts are warning about the dangers of dry Christmas trees this holiday season as families across the country prepare their holiday decorations.

Researchers at the University of Maryland demonstrated how quickly a dried-out tree can become deadly. Even a small ignition source, like a candle or match, can cause a dry tree to fully ignite in seconds.

"We still see an average of 2 to 4 deaths each year, depending on which year we're taking statistics, probably 10 to $15 million in property damage again, depending on the year. And so there are some very straightforward steps you can take to reduce that," Isaac Leventon said, UMD's adjunct lecturer for the department of fire protection engineering.

The solution is simple: keep your tree well-watered every day and look for warning signs like falling needles, crunchy branches, or brown discoloration.