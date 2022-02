COLUMBIA, Md. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Lincoln Technical Institute in Columbia. This is in the 9200 block of Snowden River Parkway

A 2nd alarm was called and fire and smoke can be seen from the roof.

2nd Alarm + a task force operating on a fire @ Lincoln Tech pic.twitter.com/I2JK5xyfGL — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) February 20, 2022

