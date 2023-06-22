Field Trip Fridays, 100 free trip opportunities for Baltimore kids this Summer

BALTIMORE — What's the best field trip you ever went on?
Did The Zoo instill a lifelong love of animals? Did a trip to a museum, government building, or local T.V. station inspire the career path you're on today? Or was a jaunt to the local park down the street truly just the best of times?
Now Baltimore students have a hundred options to make their new favorite trip this Summer.
Non-profit Baltimore's Promise, The Fund for Educational Excellence, and 10 major cultural institutions teamed up to create "Field Trip Fridays," offering free trips to youth programs throughout the Summer.
The list includes:
- Port Discovery
- The National Aquarium
- The Baltimore Museum of Art
- Reginald F. Louis Museum
- The American Visionary Arts Museum
- The Maryland Center for History and Culture
- The Walters Art Museum
- The Maryland Zoo
- The Maryland Science Center
- The Shot Tower
There's also options just for parents and the general public:
- Port Discovery: Extended Friday evening hours, half price admission, and $3 admission for folks eligible for WIC.
- The National Aquarium: half price admission after 5pm on Fridays.
- The Baltimore Museum of Art: always free.
- The Walters Art Museum: always free.
- Reginald F Lewis Museum: Free on Fridays from 10am- 2pm.
- The American Visionary Arts Museum: Free on Fridays for city schools students with a guardian.