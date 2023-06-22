Field Trip Fridays, 100 free trip opportunities for Baltimore kids this Summer

BALTIMORE — What's the best field trip you ever went on?

Did The Zoo instill a lifelong love of animals? Did a trip to a museum, government building, or local T.V. station inspire the career path you're on today? Or was a jaunt to the local park down the street truly just the best of times?

Now Baltimore students have a hundred options to make their new favorite trip this Summer.

Non-profit Baltimore's Promise, The Fund for Educational Excellence, and 10 major cultural institutions teamed up to create "Field Trip Fridays," offering free trips to youth programs throughout the Summer.

The list includes:



Port Discovery

The National Aquarium

The Baltimore Museum of Art

Reginald F. Louis Museum

The American Visionary Arts Museum

The Maryland Center for History and Culture

The Walters Art Museum

The Maryland Zoo

The Maryland Science Center

The Shot Tower

There's also options just for parents and the general public: