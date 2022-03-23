Watch
FBI report shows cyberattacks on the rise in Maryland

Cyberattack 121619
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared a state of emergency Friday after the city was hit by a cyberattack.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 23, 2022
BALTIMORE — With the continued attacks in Ukraine, there are concerns Russia could target American companies and organizations with cyberattacks.

A new report from the FBI shows how prevalent these attacks are across the country and here in Maryland. Here are some of the key findings for Maryland:

  • 5th in offenders with (5,244)
  • 14th in number of victims (11,693)
  • 17th in terms of losses in 2021 ($99,1110,757)

The report found that people over 60 experienced the most losses in 2021. They lost a total of $1.68 billion.

"I think the threats are real and we've been talking about this for a long time, about Russia's capabilities," Governor Hogan said in an interview Tuesday on CNBC's 'Squawk Box.' "And I think now that Putin is sort of backed into a corner and getting depserate, we're cutting off his financial supply taking dramatic actions against him, I think he's going to try and retaliate and we've gotta be prepared for it."

There are some immediate actions you can take now to protect against ransomware:

  • Update your operating system and software
  • Beware of phishing scams
  • Use two-method authorization
  • Have an offline backup
  • Turn bluetooth off on your mobile device and avoid automatically connecting to WiFi

You can read the full report here.

