Fatal accident in Columbia leaves one dead and one injured

COLUMBIA, Md — Police are investigating a fatal car accident in Howard County that left one person dead and another person injured this morning.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Vollmerhausen Road near Vollmerhausen Drive when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

25-year-old Mawuena Lassey who was the passenger in the accident died at the scene and the adult male driver was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.