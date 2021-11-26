Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Family members involved in Shooting on Thanksgiving

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:11 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 23:11:32-05

BALTIMORE — Officers investigate a shooting involving an 18-year-old in Baltimore.

Officers arrived to the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue at 2:07 p.m., to investigate a shooting on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities found an 18-year-old male victim inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital and the victim is listed in stable condition. The suspect is a family member of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019