Family members involved in Shooting on Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Officers investigate a shooting involving an 18-year-old in Baltimore.

Officers arrived to the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue at 2:07 p.m., to investigate a shooting on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities found an 18-year-old male victim inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital and the victim is listed in stable condition. The suspect is a family member of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.