Fallen firefighter Rodney Pitts' family receives support from his fire company for Christmas

BALTIMORE — On Sunday, the Baltimore City Fire Department at Engine Company 43 honored Pitts by giving his family a very special Christmas experience.

On October 19th, EMT firefighter Rodney Pitts and Lieutenant Dillon Rinaldo lost their lives battling a row home fire in northeast Baltimore.

Captain Charlie Mueller says he is honored to have Engine Company 43 host the Christmas gathering. He says that although he didn't know Pitts well, the entire department felt the loss.

"When we lose one, it's pretty rough, and we want to share our hope and strength with the family, especially the kids, because you know it's their first Christmas without dad," said Mueller.

Natasha Holmes, Pitts's fiancé, says she feels blessed to have the support of the fire department and the community. But she says it has been hard since his death.

Holmes explains, "We're taking it day-by-day, hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute. Trying not to let the kids feel you know the burden of it all."

Rodney Pitt's kids were given gifts and clothes for the holiday, and they got to meet Santa Claus and the Grinch. They also had a first look at a new fire engine that Engine Company 29 dedicated to Pitts.