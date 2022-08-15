Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Fall semester move-in dates for local colleges, universities

college students
Scripps National
college students
Posted at 3:48 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 03:48:39-04

Summer is winding down and the new school year is almost here.

Local colleges are getting ready to welcome new, returning and transfer students for the fall semester. Each campus released information for families getting ready for the big move.

COPPIN STATE:

  • New Student Move-in: Thursday, August 25
  • Returning Student Move-in: Friday, August 26
  • First Day of Class: Monday, August 29
  • Click here for more information

GOUCHER COLLEGE:

  • New student check-in and orientation: August 20, Saturday
  • Opening Day for returning sophomores: August 22, Monday
  • Opening Day for all other returning students: August 23, Tuesday
  • First Day of Class: Thursday, August 25
  • Click here for more information

LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND:

  • First-year Students Report: August 31-September 1
  • Transfer and Upper Class Students Report: September 3-4
  • First Day of Class: Tuesday, September 6
  • More information here

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY:

  • First Day of Class: Monday, August 22
  • Returning Students: Saturday, August 20
  • More information here

SALISBURY UNIVERSITY:

  • New Student Move-In: Thursday, August 25
  • Returning Student Move-In: Sunday, August 28
  • First Day of Class: Monday, August 29
  • Click here for more information

STEVENSON UNIVERSITY:

  • First-Year Students, Transfers: Thursday, August 25
  • Returning Students: August 27-28
  • First Day of Class: Tuesday, August 30
  • More information here

TOWSON UNIVERSITY:

  • New Students Move In: August 24-25
  • Returning Students: August 26-27
  • First Day of Class: Monday, August 29
  • Click here for more information

UMBC:

  • New Students: Saturday, August 27
  • First Day of Class: Wednesday, August 31
  • More information here

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, COLLEGE PARK:

  • First-Year Students: Thursday or Friday, August 25-26
  • First Day of Class: Monday, August 29
  • Click here for more information
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019