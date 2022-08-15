Fall semester move-in dates for local colleges, universities

Summer is winding down and the new school year is almost here.

Local colleges are getting ready to welcome new, returning and transfer students for the fall semester. Each campus released information for families getting ready for the big move.

COPPIN STATE:



New Student Move-in: Thursday, August 25

Returning Student Move-in: Friday, August 26

First Day of Class: Monday, August 29

GOUCHER COLLEGE:



New student check-in and orientation: August 20, Saturday

Opening Day for returning sophomores: August 22, Monday

Opening Day for all other returning students: August 23, Tuesday

First Day of Class: Thursday, August 25

LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND:



First-year Students Report: August 31-September 1

Transfer and Upper Class Students Report: September 3-4

First Day of Class: Tuesday, September 6

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY:



First Day of Class: Monday, August 22

Returning Students: Saturday, August 20

SALISBURY UNIVERSITY:



New Student Move-In: Thursday, August 25

Returning Student Move-In: Sunday, August 28

First Day of Class: Monday, August 29

STEVENSON UNIVERSITY:



First-Year Students, Transfers: Thursday, August 25

Returning Students: August 27-28

First Day of Class: Tuesday, August 30

TOWSON UNIVERSITY:



New Students Move In: August 24-25

Returning Students: August 26-27

First Day of Class: Monday, August 29

UMBC:



New Students: Saturday, August 27

First Day of Class: Wednesday, August 31

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, COLLEGE PARK:

