Fair Maps look put a stop to extreme gerrymandering in Maryland

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
UNITED STATES - MARCH 28: Gerrymandering activists gather on the steps of the Supreme Court as the court prepares to hear the the Benisek v. Lamone case on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The case challenges Maryland's 2012 Congressional redistricting. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 08, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md — Fair Maps Maryland, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, is taking aggressive action against gerrymandering.

This evening they released the following statement condemning the Congressional redistricting map passed by the Maryland General Assembly.

"It’s a sad day in Maryland. The General Assembly has ignored the will of the overwhelming majority of Marylanders, and they are violating state and federal law,” said Fair Maps Maryland spokesman Doug Mayer. "We look forward to seeing Governor Hogan veto this ridiculous and unconstitutional map as soon as possible.

The organization announced their plan to take aggressive legal action against purposeful violation of Marylanders’ civil rights.

"If President Biden’s Department of Justice can sue Texas over accusations of denying voting rights to minorities, then the people of Maryland deserve to have their case heard in court as well. The legislature may have temporarily achieved their partisan goal today, but we can assure them that the courts will have the final say on this matter. We've not yet begun to fight."

