Ex-elementary school teacher turned professional Santa Claus charged with distributing child porn

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ. — A former elementary school teacher turned professional Santa Claus has been arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Mark Paulino, of New Jersey, recently retired from the Hamilton Township School District and now poses as Santa for special events.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office charged Paulino after investigators learned that he'd uploaded multiple files of suspected child porn to the internet.

Federal agents and local police carried out a search and seizure warrant at Paulino's home finding evidence of his purported crimes.