Essex shooting leaves a man dead and detectives investigating

ESSEX, Md — Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in Essex this weekend.

The incident occurred on October 16, just before 1:30 p.m on the intersection of Midthorn Road and Whitethorn Way. Officers discovered 22-year-old Dimarco Johnson suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Johnson later died at the hospital from the injuries. No one has been charged in this case despite the possibility of this being a targeted attack.

If anyone has any information on the incident they can contact Baltimore County Detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a $2000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.