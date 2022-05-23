Enjoy free fitness classes with a view at the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Even if you struggle to stick with your New Year's resolution to get in shape this year, you still have some time to get a workout with a view.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has partnered with Medifast- a health and wellness company- to bring back a variety of fitness classes. There are 14 different types of classes to choose from including zumba, yoga, and even line dance.

These hour-long classes will be available every day (weather permitting) from May 16 to October 30.

Most classes during the week start at 6 p.m. and weekend classes start at 8 a.m. Although these classes are free, space is limited. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend each class. Those who want to join will need to create an account and register at least 8 days before the date of the class they wish to attend.