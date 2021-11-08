Elkton woman faces charges after an attempt to light a home on fire

CECIL COUNTY, Md — An Elkton woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to light another person's home on fire.

22-year-old Zilah Marie Jones was arrested and is charged with Arson of the 1st and 2nd Degree, two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Malicious Burning, Attempted 4th Degree Burglary, Trespassing, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Office of the State Fire Marshal 22-year-old Zillah Marie Jones

Officers and firefighters arrived at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after it was reported a woman poured gas on the front door of a home, lit it on fire, and left the area. During the investigation detectives discovered had been asked to leave the house earlier by one of the occupants inside.

A witness, who saw Jones leaving the scene, used garden hose to put out the fire. There were two people inside the home, including an 87-year-old woman.

Jones is currently being held at Cecil County Detention Center without bond.