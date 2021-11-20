Watch
Ed Reed foundation gives 400 meals away for Thanksgiving

Hundreds of students at the seed school of Maryland will enjoy a good thanksgiving meal with their families next week thanks to the Ed Reed foundation.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Nov 19, 2021
BALTIMORE — Hundreds of students at the seed school of Maryland will enjoy a good thanksgiving meal with their families next week thanks to the Ed Reed foundation.

Today volunteers packed more than 400 thanksgiving meals for the school’s students, their families, and members of the community. Each meal includes a turkey and all of the sides needed for a holiday meal. The meals are being delivered to the families across the state. This was the 10th year for the Ed Reed thanksgiving blessings event at the seed school of Maryland.

