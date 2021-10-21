Drug bust leads to foot pursuit in Harford county

BEL AIR, Md — A man in Harford county will be behind bars for possession for narcotics.

State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, Jr has announced the conviction of 25-year-old Daquan Brown for distribution of a heroin-fentanyl mix, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a regulated firearm.

On July 8, 2020, detectives investigated the case and arranged to purchase $200 of heroin. A day later detectives rented a room at the Red Roof Inn located at 2116 Emmorton Park Road in Edgewood and conducted surveillance.

The suspect arrived in a silver vehicle and was identified. Undercover detectives approached “Squirt” where the detective handed him $200. Detectives found a brown napkin that contained 23 capsules which were later tested and found to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. The Narcotics Task Force attempted to take the suspect into custody and he fled. After the suspect was apprehended officers identified him as Daquan Brown. Officers also found a loaded Star 9mm semi-automatic handgun under the driver seat, $647 in assorted currency and various other illicit narcotics.

On October 19, Harford county Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin imposed a total sentence of 40 years. 15 years will be served at the Division of Corrections and the first five years will be without the possibility of parole. The Defendant will be on five years of supervised probation when he is released.

“This sentence is a warning to all those who decide to sell heroin and fentanyl in our community,” said Harford County State’s Attorney Albert J. Peisinger. “Our office, along with our law enforcement partners, will do everything we can to fight the illegal drug trade, including ensuring that drug dealers will spend a significant portion of their lives in jail.”