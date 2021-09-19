Driver travels off the road in fatal two vehicle car crash

FORESTVILLE, Md — A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George’s County is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Saturday shortly before 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of northbound Route 301 at Trumps Hill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a 1994 Chevrolet Caprice crashed into a 2021 Toyota Rav4. The Chevrolet then traveled off the road and into the woods.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Meguel Albert Holmes, 35, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was entrapped in the vehicle before it caught fire. Troopers and civilians, on the scene were able to pull Holmes out of the vehicle prior to it fully catching on fire.

Holmes was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, where he died. Three people in the Toyota and one civilian who rescued Holmes were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

As the investigation continues, Northbound Route 301 at Trumps Hill Road was shut down for five hours following the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene because of the extended road closure.