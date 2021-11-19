DPW Offices and Yards Closed Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE — Many places of work will be off for Thanksgiving holiday including the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

Department director Jason W. Mitchell reminds residents that Thanksgiving Day is a City holiday and DPW offices, yards, and Residential Drop-Off Centers will be closed. Trash and recycling collections scheduled for Thursday will be collected on the make-up day, Saturday, November 27.

The following areas will not be available for residents and haulers on Thanksgiving:

