Disabled citizens offered boosters at a Baltimore vaccine clinic

BALTIMORE — As COVID-19 numbers rise in Maryland, The League for People with Disabilities is offering help for those who need it.

Today from 9 am to 2 pm, The League for People with Disabilities offered a Vaccine Booster Clinic for those in the disabled community. The event was held at the 1100 block of East Coldspring Lane and it was designed to make it easy and accessible for people to receive their booster shot and do their part to keep the community safe.

The League has offered booster clinics like this one to help keep the disabled community protected and safe during the pandemic. They also made it easier for those in the disabled community to access vaccinations who can't easily access pharmacies or bigger rec centers where booster clinics are being offered.