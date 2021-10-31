Detectives ask witnesses to come forward, 2019 Halloween murder yet to be solved

GLEN BURNIE, Md — Detectives are looking to solve a crime that occurred two years ago on Halloween but they're asking for witnesses to come forward.

24-year-old Michael Lee Wise was murdered on Halloween night in 2019 while going trick or treating. At 7:15 p.m., officers arrived to the 400 block of Gatewood Court in Glen Burnie to find Wise dead from the gunshot wounds he had suffered.

Detectives and investigators are trying to find the suspect of this crime as well as provide closure to the family of Michael Lee Wise as the the murder has not yet been caught.

Over the past two years detectives have continued to investigate and follow leads but believe that there are witnesses that have yet to come forward. Detectives encourage witnesses with info in regards to the crime contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers. Anne Arundel County Police are offering a $10,000 reward for this crime as well as three other unsolved crimes in 2019.