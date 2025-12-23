Delaware State trooper, suspect dead in Wilmington DMV shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Wilmington that left a trooper and the suspect dead.

The shooting occurred at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard, according to authorities. Police have not yet identified the suspect, who was also reported deceased at the scene.

Authorities added additional injuries are also being assessed.

No further details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*