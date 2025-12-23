Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Delaware State trooper, suspect dead in Wilmington DMV shooting

caution tape.jpg
Frederick County Sheriff's Office
caution tape.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Wilmington that left a trooper and the suspect dead.

The shooting occurred at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard, according to authorities. Police have not yet identified the suspect, who was also reported deceased at the scene.

Authorities added additional injuries are also being assessed.

No further details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.