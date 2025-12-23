Delaware State trooper dies protecting others in Wilmington DMV shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. — We're learning more about a fatal shooting at a Wilmington DMV that left both a state trooper and the suspect dead.

Troopers responded to reports of an active shooter at the DMV located in the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard.

According to authorities, Rahman Rose, 44, entered the DMV as a customer while Corporal Grade One Matthew Snook was stationed at the reception desk working an overtime assignment.

Investigators say Rose approached Corporal Snook from behind and shot him with a handgun. After being shot, Corporal Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run while Rose continued firing at him.

Rose allowed customers to leave the building, then stayed inside and waited for responding law enforcement. When officers attempted to approach the building, he opened fire at them. Rose was later shot through a window from outside the DMV by a New Castle County Police officer.

Corporal Snook succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital, according to the Delaware State Police Department.

Rose was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A second trooper responding to the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for non-gunshot-related injuries. Another woman, 35, was evaluated for shortness of breath and declined transport to the hospital.

Delaware State Police says the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information to contact detectives at 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.