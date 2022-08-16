Delaware man wins Maryland lottery twice

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — In just a few weeks, a Delaware man won nearly $50,000 from the Maryland Lottery off a ticket from a Stevensville gas station.

Duane Ketterman works as a powerline technician, which takes him across the Maryland state line every day and according to a news release, he was in the habit of buying lottery tickets when he travels for his work.

Ketterman won his first prize in early July, winning $18,000 from the lottery's Racetrax game.

“I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” the Millsboro, Delaware man told Lottery officials. “So, when I saw this one, I was just stunned.”

About a month later, he played Racetrax again as his family drove through Queen Anne's County on a trip, picking his Trifecta numbers at random; 3, 11 and 12. But this time he added the bonus multiplier.

When they stopped for breakfast a few hours later, Ketterman found out he had won even more than he thought he would, claiming $30,785.

“I checked the ticket on my Lottery app and, after a moment to wrap my head around it, showed my wife,” Ketterman said in a release. “She was as surprised as I was. More, even.”

Ketterman bought his winning ticket from Dash In at 401 Thompson’s Creek Road in Stevensville and the store's owners will get a $307.85 bonus from the lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

Ketterman did not say what he has planned for the money yet.