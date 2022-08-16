Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Delaware man wins Maryland lottery twice

Duane Ketterman wins nearly $50,000
Posted at 11:08 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 23:08:12-04

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — In just a few weeks, a Delaware man won nearly $50,000 from the Maryland Lottery off a ticket from a Stevensville gas station.

Duane Ketterman works as a powerline technician, which takes him across the Maryland state line every day and according to a news release, he was in the habit of buying lottery tickets when he travels for his work.

Ketterman won his first prize in early July, winning $18,000 from the lottery's Racetrax game.

“I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” the Millsboro, Delaware man told Lottery officials. “So, when I saw this one, I was just stunned.”

About a month later, he played Racetrax again as his family drove through Queen Anne's County on a trip, picking his Trifecta numbers at random; 3, 11 and 12. But this time he added the bonus multiplier.

When they stopped for breakfast a few hours later, Ketterman found out he had won even more than he thought he would, claiming $30,785.

“I checked the ticket on my Lottery app and, after a moment to wrap my head around it, showed my wife,” Ketterman said in a release. “She was as surprised as I was. More, even.”

Ketterman bought his winning ticket from Dash In at 401 Thompson’s Creek Road in Stevensville and the store's owners will get a $307.85 bonus from the lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

Ketterman did not say what he has planned for the money yet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019