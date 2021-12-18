DB Chris Westry will miss Sunday's game, added to reserve/COVID-19 list

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens take another blow to the secondary as cornerback Chris Westry will miss Sunday's game against the Packers.

Westry has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be another Ravens defensive back that will not be playing against one of the league's most high powered offenses in the NFL. Ravens safety Chuck Clark also remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team has had to sign free agent and former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson.

Green Bay comes into this game ninth in passing yards and their led by the reigning MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and All-Pro WR Davante Adams. This will be a problem for a Ravens defense that currently ranks 30th in the NFL in passing defense and is suffering from injuries as well as availability going into this game.

If Baltimore wants to stay alive in this game and in the AFC playoff picture, they'll have to rely on defensive backs Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Kevon Seymour and Robert Jackson as well as safeties Brandon Stephens, Anthony Levine, Tony Jefferson, and Geno Stone.

The Ravens need a big game from their group of secondary players and it'll be a huge challenge, but it'll be a challenge that head coach John Harbaugh and his team won't shy away from.