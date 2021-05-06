Dashery is open for business in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — There's a brand new cafe that's open for business in Downtown Baltimore.

Wednesday was the grand opening of Dashery.

It's located on the first floor of the award-winning Hotel Revival.

Dashery has also partnered with other local businesses to offer its customers some sweet treats.

"We're really proud of the local partnerships," said Dante Johnson, general manager of Dashery. "We're featuring pastries from Crust by Mack, we're featuring tea by White Tea, we're featuring coffee made by Black Acres Roastery."

Dashery will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.