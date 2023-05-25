Life saving trainings

BEL AIR, Md — When we think of lifesaving heros our mind tends to think first responders, doctors, nurses, etc. But in reality, we can all be a hero with the right training.

Today is Stop the bleed day and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center is giving you the chance to learn a lifesaving skill.

Stop the bleed is a training that can be used in emergency situations to prevent a person from bleeding out.

Starting at 8 a.m., UMMC will offer several free three hour Stop the bleed training's at their Dowtown and Midtown locations. You can usethis link to register.

CPR/AED Training's

And next Thursday kicks off CPR and AED awareness week and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake health is teaming up with the Compress and Shock Foundation to help you prepare for the worst.

On June 3rd, you can learn multiple lifesaving skills for free. Participants will be trained on how to administer CPR, use an AED, and recognize signs of emergency situations.

Three classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital on Brass Mill Road.

You can register and learn more about the classes offered by clicking here.

