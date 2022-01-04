COVID-19 Boosters Authorized for Children 12-15 Years Old

FREDERICK, Md — Maryland is now able to provide COVID-19 booster shots for children between the ages of 12 and 15 years.

Frederick County Health Department vaccination clinics will begin offering Pfizer boosters to children 12-15 years old on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Upcoming clinics are posted online for upcoming health department vaccination clinics. Boosters are available at all vaccination clinics.

All Marylanders age 12 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster five months after completing their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This is a change from previous guidance for Pfizer boosters to be administered at least six months after a second dose of Pfizer. Individuals 18 years and older who received two doses of Moderna vaccine are still eligible for a booster 6 months after their second vaccination. Individuals 18 years and older who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still eligible for a booster dose 2 months after their single dose.

For help scheduling an appointment, call 855-MDGoVax or 855-634-6829 between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.