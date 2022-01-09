Watch
Code Blue in Baltimore City Monday morning through Wednesday Morning

<p>Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit</p>
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 17:37:14-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Monday morning through Wednesday morning.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this season.

“Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services works with city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity.

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.

For cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, call 311 or 211.

