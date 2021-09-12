City Schools without air to release early Monday 9/13

Baltimore, MD— Baltimore City Public Schools announced that all schools that do not have air conditioning will dismiss students at noon on Monday, September 13, 2021. A full list of those schools is available Here.

According to Baltimore City Schools, the decision to close some schools early was based on the combination of warm temperatures and humidity, which may cause some spaces in those buildings to feel like they are warmer.

Because the temperatures are predicted to also be high on Tuesday and Wednesday, school officials will continue to monitor forecast and provide updates on scheduling as needed.