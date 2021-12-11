City prosecutors give life sentence plus 169 years in prison to multiple defendants

BALTIMORE — State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the recent courtroom achievements obtained by her Assistant State's Attorneys after several defendants face a total maximum sentence of Life plus 169 years in prison for all charges.

30-year-old Ashley Thorne, was sentenced to Life, suspend all but 30 years and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to the first degree murder of 33-year-old Amanda Burket following an incident in November of 2019, where she entered the victim's home and shot her in the head. In her statement to police, Thorne said she and her boyfriend thought the victim had given their phone number out to individuals seeking drugs.

25-year-old Tyshawn Adams, was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole and five years of supervised probation. Adams was found guilty for two counts of Possession of a Regulated Firearm with Disqualifying Felony and two counts of Possession of a Loaded Handgun. Adams was prohibited from possessing a handgun at the time of his arrest on December 6, 2021 in the McCullough Homes neighborhood due to prior convictions for a crime of violence and felony drugs. He has a history of robberies, assaults, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, in addition to probation violations.

31-year-old Deonte Walker, was convicted by a jury for Second Degree Murder, Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Possession of a Firearm by a Disqualified Person, Wear Carry Transport of a Handgun in Vehicle, and Wear Carry Transport of a Handgun on Person. Walker shot and killed 25-year-old Justin Antonio Johnson, on January 14, 2020 at the 1400 block of Fayette Street. Walker faces 81 years at sentencing which is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

28-year-old Jerry Hill, plead guilty to the following charges: Grossly Negligent Vehicular Manslaughter, Fleeing and Eluding resulting in death, Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, two counts of Fleeing and Eluding resulting in bodily injury, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury. Hill fled from police at a high rate of speed, even after ground units were no longer in pursuit, and caused a fatal crash on July 16, 2020 at the intersection of 1600 E. Biddle Street and Bond Street. The crash resulted in the death of 41-year-old Cristal Eatmon. Hill faces 41 years suspend all but 25 years at sentencing which is scheduled for March 31, 2022.

64-year-old Michael Biscotti, was convicted by a jury for the murder of 35-year-old Freska Yerby, on July 13, 2020 at her residence on the 1100 block of Comet Street. Biscotti. He was found guilty of Murder in the First Degree, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure. He faces a maximum sentence of Life plus 23 years and the State filed notice to request Life without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 2, 2022.

"These convictions are yet another example of the dedicated work and performance of my prosecutors," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "My heart and prayers goes out to these families and the victims in each of these cases. My victim and witness services team will continue to provide support to these families as they begin to heal now that justice has been obtained for their loved ones."