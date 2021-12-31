City opens new testing site in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The city debuted their new testing site today as well.

It's on West Northern Parkway at the former "City public safety training facility." They'll be open Sunday through Thursday from 12:30 to 5:30. This site will also use PCR tests meaning results could take up to 3 days. One of the site organizers says unlike take home tests they have plenty of PCR supplies to go around.

"We know that we have the capacity to do it. We don't have a shortage of testing supplies so it was just kind of getting staff. We pooled all of our resources to get as much staff as possible here, and we're just ready to help out the city and get as many tests in and get people their results as soon as possible."

Now you can register for a COVID test here. In fact this new city site prefers if you register, as it makes the process faster.