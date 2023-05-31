Watch Now
Charm City Athletics summer flag football

Posted at 4:05 AM, May 31, 2023
BALTIMORE, Md — The new non-profit organization Charm City Athletics has opened its registration for their summer flag football season.

Charm City Athletics specializes in giving families in and outside the Baltimore area fun, safe and inclusive sports leagues to join.

They say their mission doesn’t stop at inclusion. The non-profit also offers grants and a sliding scale to ensure kids don’t get denied entry due to financial barriers.

The summer flag football season is open to kids ages 5-13. They will get to participate in games every Sunday at Digital Harbor High School beginning July 9th.

You must register your child by June 25th. For more information or to register your child for summer flag football, click here.

